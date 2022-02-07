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Jabs vs Cures
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24 views • February 07, 2022
We are being lied to. Many people have died that did not need to. Many Blessings to Sen. Ron Johnson for taking this on. You have to wonder why there are no arrests already.
Short Version of The Round Table:
https://rumble.com/vtamrn-covid-19-a-second-opinion-shorter-highlight-video.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
All 5 Hours of The Round Table:
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Bob The Plumber Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/7480a909-0161-4b57-b644-c4882dccf8b7
Where to get or how to make Chlorine Dioxide:
https://www.secretmineral.com/
The Universal Antidote Video
https://www.brighteon.com/7e18a170-873f-4261-a435-3b7342a87f70
https://myfreedoctor.com/
https://covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this-website/how-to-get-ivermectin/
Dr. Stella;
https://telemedicine.frontlinemds.com/#/intakeform/selector
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Short Version of The Round Table:
https://rumble.com/vtamrn-covid-19-a-second-opinion-shorter-highlight-video.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
All 5 Hours of The Round Table:
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Bob The Plumber Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/7480a909-0161-4b57-b644-c4882dccf8b7
Where to get or how to make Chlorine Dioxide:
https://www.secretmineral.com/
The Universal Antidote Video
https://www.brighteon.com/7e18a170-873f-4261-a435-3b7342a87f70
https://myfreedoctor.com/
https://covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this-website/how-to-get-ivermectin/
Dr. Stella;
https://telemedicine.frontlinemds.com/#/intakeform/selector
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
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