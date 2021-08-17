The Universal Antidote Documentary-

The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide (Miracle Mineral Solution or MMS).

Since 1987 thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications.

The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.

* TUA Reference Guidebook:

http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook