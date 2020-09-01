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EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Robert F. Kennedy Jr - 29.8.2020
luciole
luciole
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15 views • September 01, 2020
31 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3x_hxDe6x8
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA

Robert Kennedy a délivré un discours historique ce samedi 29 août 2020 à Berlin devant une foule très importante (plus d’un million de personnes selon les organisateurs mais 38 000 selon les sources officielles).

Pour tenter de remporter une maison : https://lexpert.francesoir.fr/

Robert F Kennedy Jr. in Berlin - august 29, 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/34cdd459-723c-49fb-8cc0-8708b893ff0f

Robert Kennedy Jr. Discours historique du 29 août 2020 à Berlin «Ich bin ein Berliner» [VOSTFR]
https://www.brighteon.com/7b31d775-f20b-4de6-b858-162320436aa7
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bigpharmavaccinedictaturecovid19plandemievaccinsplandemia
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