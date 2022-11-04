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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 4/11/22 - Musical Revival Event, Frank Natoli interview clip and more.
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11 views • April 11, 2022
Today's episode begins with a promo of RiseUpNH's Musical Community Revival, taking place Saturday 4/9/22 in Swanzey (info and tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/musical-community-revival-tickets-303885558887), followed by the first 20 minutes of one hour-plus video interview of Rise Up NH activist Frank Natoli by John Yannacci (full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/97dd8250-9565-46ef-be75-d553933f91e6). Following that is an open discussion about vaccine deaths, the WHO's attempt to bypass country's sovereignty, the global economic breakdown currently underway, the dire lockdown debacle (ie hunger games) in Shanghai, and more.
Related to what Frank is saying: see “The People’s Treaty”: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-treaty?s=r
Write to the WHO to push back. Info here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/speaking-truth-to-power?s=r
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
Related to what Frank is saying: see “The People’s Treaty”: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-treaty?s=r
Write to the WHO to push back. Info here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/speaking-truth-to-power?s=r
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
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