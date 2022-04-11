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Frank Natoli - Full Interview
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51 views • April 11, 2022
Frank, a regular presence in the Rise Up NH community, is interviewed by John Yannacci in his ongoing series of conversations for getting to know our activists. Frank weighs in on the social and economic aspects of the pandemic and related topics.
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