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Why President Trump Didn't Fire Fauci.
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380 views • December 20, 2021
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/d44cpWuFPcQa/
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5. Why President Trump Didn't Fire Fauci. "I didn’t... because if you fire him [Fauci] you're going to have a firestorm on the Left." Bad excuses in my view.
https://www.brighteon.com/a0062d44-18bf-45ec-8e91-188829e7f357
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d44cpWuFPcQa/
2. Funny Christmas song
https://www.brighteon.com/6a5fe30e-e0c4-4ba2-bfb2-c7eec677c4f3
3. The Secret Covenant - The Blueprint for Humanity's Torture. The evil agenda of NWO
https://www.brighteon.com/6a082bbc-bdfa-4456-b71a-8dda10827793
4. London Dec18th WE WILL NOT COMPLY March for Freedom Anti COVID Vaccine Passports. Swedish people only get information about BLM demonstrations. Northkorea.
https://www.brighteon.com/6359b0b1-b974-4b10-9349-9d6ae70a8ccc
5. Why President Trump Didn't Fire Fauci. "I didn’t... because if you fire him [Fauci] you're going to have a firestorm on the Left." Bad excuses in my view.
https://www.brighteon.com/a0062d44-18bf-45ec-8e91-188829e7f357
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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