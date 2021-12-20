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The Perfect (Kovid) Xmas Carol
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180 views • December 20, 2021
Spacebusters2021 have done a superb job of lampooning all this Kovid BS...and this is the perfect Xmas gift. The Xmas tree bauble in blue is all I want for Xmas by the way, but it looks like the bears have already had theirs....and it looks like they're looking for Fauci.
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