GRAPHENE OXIDE IN COVID SHOTS + 5G = HEART ATTACKS!

In Some of the Covid 19 Shots Graphene was found... A Sure Cause for Massive Amounts of Heart Attacks Since 2021 when the shots were rolled out!





I spoke with a young man today about the covid jabs. He told me his fiancé's Aunt had taken quite a few leading to 3 heart attacks. She had never had heart issues before. He said that he knew it was the shots... but she was told by her doctor that it was not, and that is why she continued to take the bioweapon shots and continued to have heart attacks.





Shame on all the doctors being bribed financially to injure and kill their patients for money. I call these killer doctors 'Nazi Doctors'. There is no difference between the Nazi Doctors of the 1930's and 40's and the Nazi Doctors today... literally injuring and killing people for money. They have sold their soul to the devil... and will be accountable before God on the day of Judgement for what they have done! They need to repent!





That said... there are still some good doctors still out there... praise God... and they are even warning the people not to take the shots... including the flu shots... which have also been found to be toxic. Even the childhood vaccines are bad... and should be stopped.





There is an awakening going on... and folks just don't trust the Nazi Doctors any longer. Two hospitals in Houston have already closed down.