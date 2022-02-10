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TERRIFYING COVID VAXX DISCOVERY: 5G powered graphene oxide nano-technology in these bio-weapons
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3720 views • February 10, 2022
Findings and conclusions have just been published, confirming the discovery of strange self-assembling nano-technology in the Pfizer vaccine.
Powerful optical microscopy analysis was used and the objects found correspond with known items in the scientific record and patents.
The work shows that graphene oxide is a key component
The well documented scientific goal to use nano-technology in living human beings is currently being deployed in the COVID-19 vaccines.
It is the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.
Powerful optical microscopy analysis was used and the objects found correspond with known items in the scientific record and patents.
The work shows that graphene oxide is a key component
The well documented scientific goal to use nano-technology in living human beings is currently being deployed in the COVID-19 vaccines.
It is the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.
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