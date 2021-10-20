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05 Perth protest at Dumas House against huge fines, Covid-19 mandatory vaccinations Oct 20 MVI_8358
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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30 views • October 20, 2021
400 of us, with 2 to 3 hours’ notice, converged on Dumas House, West Perth, to protest Premier Mark McGowan’s latest egregious overreach concerning Covid-19 vaccination mandates. He will pay, sooner of later, for being such an instrument of evil.
Perth protest at Dumas House Oct 20 videos:
01 https://www.brighteon.com/8a7748cd-6e66-4e9b-b0f6-f36f94a874ca
02 https://www.brighteon.com/15935626-3605-4f81-8a19-6da04e3e111c
03 https://www.brighteon.com/a10b2ed1-c0dd-4d54-b927-a2eb5a938355
04 https://www.brighteon.com/054201f1-609f-4b2c-9716-0488fda630cd
05 https://www.brighteon.com/5317bd09-c6aa-49fc-a179-5d059c47cab6
06 https://www.brighteon.com/56cdfb80-7626-41f5-b518-c753ef5e5e70
07 https://www.brighteon.com/5e0f478c-8cd6-4218-a796-1ad7d3a3aff7
08 https://www.brighteon.com/2b8a0146-3079-4654-b832-0d4307dc8bb3
Here are the links to all of my videos, from four days ago, of Perth Rally: Australians Unite Against Tyranny October 16, 2021:
01: https://www.brighteon.com/6a34d591-dbad-4604-86b9-23ade5599f72
02: https://www.brighteon.com/66ded141-7900-4f0f-a622-829f7520d3eb
03: https://www.brighteon.com/a4f8767e-8f40-4970-a4de-25cda0e9881a
04: https://www.brighteon.com/daa79ab6-861d-44a4-897b-13b93d41bab5
05: https://www.brighteon.com/882e5616-fda7-42a8-bf36-5b355ae44337
06: https://www.brighteon.com/882e5616-fda7-42a8-bf36-5b355ae44337
07: https://www.brighteon.com/23ae87ee-f583-476b-b306-20d22a869be4
08: https://www.brighteon.com/2ab0ec3a-64ff-4915-94fb-1630b37a6538
09: https://www.brighteon.com/1cfec63b-3e41-475c-a2f6-e8258efc40d2
10: https://www.brighteon.com/80904840-df08-4e89-ae61-cf255e7eddbf
Keywords
current eventspoliticspremier mark mcgowaninalienable human rights
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