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Sinking of Atland (Demark) 2000 B.C. Sun Changed Position #mudflood #tartaria [28.11.2021]
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102 views • November 29, 2021
Atland Demark: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Atland+Demark&;t=h_&ia=web
Plato's Atlantis Story: A Prose Hymn to Athena: https://www.google.com/search?q=plato+atlantis+book
The Oera-Linda book: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+oera+linda+book&;t=h_&ia=web
Mudflood: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mudflood&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/mudflood
Tartaria: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tartaria&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/tartaria
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