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Matthew 13 The Harvest
SighandCry
SighandCry
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21 views • March 24, 2021
The parable of the wheat and the tares to be explained using the Spirit of Prophecy.
Come understand this most startling revelation of who the wheat and the tares are and what happens to them at the harvest time. Is the harvest time the second coming?

Christ's second coming video
https://www.brighteon.com/04e7138f-ad82-4689-82bc-c1ff36e1c7f1

Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

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www.whyperish.org
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Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
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Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

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The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventistwheat and taresezekiel 9144 000matthew 13laodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his church
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