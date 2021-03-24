© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 13 The Harvest
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 24, 2021
The parable of the wheat and the tares to be explained using the Spirit of Prophecy.
Come understand this most startling revelation of who the wheat and the tares are and what happens to them at the harvest time. Is the harvest time the second coming?
Christ's second coming video
https://www.brighteon.com/04e7138f-ad82-4689-82bc-c1ff36e1c7f1
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Come understand this most startling revelation of who the wheat and the tares are and what happens to them at the harvest time. Is the harvest time the second coming?
Christ's second coming video
https://www.brighteon.com/04e7138f-ad82-4689-82bc-c1ff36e1c7f1
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.