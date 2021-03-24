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The 2nd advent of Christ
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20 views • March 24, 2021
When the Bible says the Lord "come" or "cometh" if it always means the second coming?
Come investigate this most startling truth about the events that lead up to the 2nd advent. Do you know how Jesus comes back again, do you know that we are at the very end of time and the most solemn events are about to take place.
Don't be deceived come and here from the Spirit of Prophecy the manner in which Christ comes back and the many parables of Jesus coming are they talking about the second coming.
Study of the 10 Virgins
https://www.brighteon.com/2079d4a1-232d-4e36-8aea-316d672805b6
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The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Come investigate this most startling truth about the events that lead up to the 2nd advent. Do you know how Jesus comes back again, do you know that we are at the very end of time and the most solemn events are about to take place.
Don't be deceived come and here from the Spirit of Prophecy the manner in which Christ comes back and the many parables of Jesus coming are they talking about the second coming.
Study of the 10 Virgins
https://www.brighteon.com/2079d4a1-232d-4e36-8aea-316d672805b6
Visit our websites
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected]
ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected]
ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected]
ph: 860 798-3672
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
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