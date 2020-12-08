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The Parable of the Ten Virgins as Applied to Seventh-day Adventists
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47 views • December 08, 2020
This presentation will show how the parable of the ten virgins of Matthew 25 applies directly to Seventh-day Adventists today. It clarifies many misconceptions held by most church members regarding the extra oil, the shut door, and what “behold the bridegroom cometh” is actually referring to in the near future. For more details about the sealing of the 144,000 in Revelation 7 and related studies, please see the following sources.
The Sealing of the 144,000 Revelation 7: https://youtu.be/kR2lbh1_Ch0
shepherds-rod-speaks.org
The Sealing of the 144,000 Revelation 7: https://youtu.be/kR2lbh1_Ch0
shepherds-rod-speaks.org
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