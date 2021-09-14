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New Independence Day for Central America, Liberation from the Central Banks Talons.
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60 views • September 14, 2021
I must be right, they are blocking this video. Deleted on all formats
first published, Published on Sep 15, 2016
New Independence Day for Central America, Liberation from the Central Banks Talons.
Yeap my new prediction. Or will be hopeful thinking. Actually I hope that the whole world has the similar Independence Day liberated from all Central Banks. All Rothschild, Rockefellers, Bill Gates, The Queen, George Soros, etc. will be dead or incarcerated. Along with their offspring if they do not turnover all of their assets to the countries that they stole from.
Holy Crap as soon as uploaded this video, I started to watch Max Keiser, His episode covers the same theme. He even plays the lunatic song.
Keiser Report: Lunatics & Economy E967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ABe6G45bg&;feature=em-uploademail
Complete List of BANKS Owned/Controlled by the Rothschild Family
https://realitieswatch.com/complete-list-of-banks-ownedcontrolled-by-the-rothschild-family/
Keiser Report: Lunatics & Economy E967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ABe6G45bg&;feature=em-uploademail
Costa Rica Grand Masonic Lodge
http://www.ticotimes.net/travel/2016/08/grand-masonic-lodge-costa-rica/
September independence days of Latin America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nCsNL-uTiU
Costa Rica, "We Don't Need No Stinking Toilet Paper", Coronavirus Pandemic Survival Guide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLT5Sfw2ODrN/
What is Costa Rica's Number One Resource, and Who Will Want It.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KC22q3puTe53/
How central banks will take control of Costa Rica's water, force austerity.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/how-central-banks-will-take-control-of-costa-rica-039-s-water-force-austerity_2CdsOjwxodpODZk.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
score by,
Fun Boy Three - The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum 1981
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtR771uBkGY
first published, Published on Sep 15, 2016
New Independence Day for Central America, Liberation from the Central Banks Talons.
Yeap my new prediction. Or will be hopeful thinking. Actually I hope that the whole world has the similar Independence Day liberated from all Central Banks. All Rothschild, Rockefellers, Bill Gates, The Queen, George Soros, etc. will be dead or incarcerated. Along with their offspring if they do not turnover all of their assets to the countries that they stole from.
Holy Crap as soon as uploaded this video, I started to watch Max Keiser, His episode covers the same theme. He even plays the lunatic song.
Keiser Report: Lunatics & Economy E967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ABe6G45bg&;feature=em-uploademail
Complete List of BANKS Owned/Controlled by the Rothschild Family
https://realitieswatch.com/complete-list-of-banks-ownedcontrolled-by-the-rothschild-family/
Keiser Report: Lunatics & Economy E967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ABe6G45bg&;feature=em-uploademail
Costa Rica Grand Masonic Lodge
http://www.ticotimes.net/travel/2016/08/grand-masonic-lodge-costa-rica/
September independence days of Latin America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nCsNL-uTiU
Costa Rica, "We Don't Need No Stinking Toilet Paper", Coronavirus Pandemic Survival Guide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLT5Sfw2ODrN/
What is Costa Rica's Number One Resource, and Who Will Want It.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KC22q3puTe53/
How central banks will take control of Costa Rica's water, force austerity.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/how-central-banks-will-take-control-of-costa-rica-039-s-water-force-austerity_2CdsOjwxodpODZk.html
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
score by,
Fun Boy Three - The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum 1981
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtR771uBkGY
Keywords
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