Take Your Power Back - FRANCE

This is my way of supporting the brave and wonderful people of France.Pump up the volume of courage France!!! Be away from the cowards among you, as one by one the indifference and treachery to your nation is laid bare. Sharpen up Wisen up Straighten up !!!Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.Do not let them bring you into their own Hell, for they are all going there. Escape France, escape from them !!! Do not partake of their evils.This video can be viewed at:RUMBLE:BITCHUTE:BRIGHTEON:Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshuah protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).The ELOHIM be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.