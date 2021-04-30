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Depopulation, 5 Ways that can Eliminate 87% of USA. Nukes, CME, EMP, Bio, FEMA
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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148 views • April 30, 2021
Depopulation, 5 Methods that can Eliminate 87% of the USA population.
PROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.
https://www.brighteon.com/219790fc-20c7-4f63-9a97-c48e2e227e24

As described on the website Deagel.com. Their 10 year projection. Deagel is a private contractor that assimilates data from a variety of government agencies and departments.

watch this first,
Proof of Depopulation Agenda 21, The Causalities OF WW3. BRICS Win, NATO Looses
https://youtu.be/mGIi40VD1eM
25,566 views, originally posted Jun 10, 2015

The full interview, Alex Jones and George Noory June 15, 2015
George Noory: America Vulnerable To EMP Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1nkKtzfhhQ&;index=130&list=WL

American Blackout: Are You Prepared?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOvlV-nKuvc&;feature=em-uploademail

Nukes, CME's, EMP, Bio, FEMA

CME's, corona mass explosion/ejections
EMP's, electro magnetic pulse, TV series Revolution
BIO attack, killer virus outbreak, poisoning water or air.
By nukes, as predicted in TV series Jericho
FEMA camps gas chambers or for food source as in
Soylent Green on Pirate Bay
https://thepiratebay.gd/search/soylent%20green/0/99/200
AND of course don't forget the results of a total economic collapse.
And the honorable mention, Starvation. This will be prevalent in all cases above.

Twilight Zone, The Shelter, S03-E03, Aired Sept., 29th, 1961. This episode is available on Netflix.
http://thestagblog.com/tuesday-apocalypsethe-twilight-zone-bomb-shelter-episodes/

American Apocalypse, Coming Soon. As Warned by Jericho and Revolution, TV Series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2P76iqN984

june 17, 2015 originally posted on boobtube
626 29.1.19
Keywords
emfusafemadepopulationdepotnatonukesbiocmedeagal
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