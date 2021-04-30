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PROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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370 views • April 30, 2021
originally published, june 10, 2015
PROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.

Depopulation, 5 Ways that can Eliminate 87% of USA. Nukes, CME, EMP, Bio, FEMA
https://www.brighteon.com/51ee0d3b-2d4d-4b38-ba70-60a21baa7cc6

USA will go from 319 million down to 65 million in the next 10 years. A 87% population drop. I compare the depopulation of the NATO countries. They will experience a 30-66% population elimination. Now look at the BRICS countries. Their populations drop very little to actual increases.

Deagel is a Private Military contractor that collect information from all of the military services and including Stratfor, a Geopolitical Forecasting company. Accessing the site has been limited to certain geographical areas. Banned in the USA. The country with the largest depopulation data.
NOW remember these are projections for the next 10 years.

PART 2 FOLLOWUP OF THIS SERIES:
Depopulation, 5 Ways that can Eliminate 87% of USA. Nukes, CME, EMP, Bio, FEMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyHru​...

American Blackout: Are You Prepared?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOvlV​...

Beyond Fascism, IS, the New World Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GyhO​...

Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOZUk​...

Eugenics, Start With The 1%. Nuke G7, Bilderberg, Solve All Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE5C-​...

Nuke Cardiff NATO Summit. Eliminate Those Criminals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I01e0​...

The Explosive State of Social Entropy, Accelerating WW3, France's False Flag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m76We​...


www.deagel.com
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-​...
A Par­tial List of Deagel Part­ners
National Secu­rity Agency – http://www.nsa.gov/
North Atlantic Treaty Orga­ni­za­tion (NATO – OTAN) – http://www.nato.int/
Organ­i­sa­tion for Eco­nomic Co-operation and Devel­op­ment (OECD) – http://www.oecd.org/
OSCE – http://www.osce.org/
Russ­ian Defense Pro­cure­ment Agency – http://www.fsoz.gov.ru
Strat­for – http://www.stratfor.com/
The World Bank – http://www.worldbank.org/
United Nations (UN) – http://www.un.org/

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21

www. ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.com
Daily Videos from the Edges of Science

The Target Date for America’s Depopulation Has Been Set
http://agenda21news.com/2014/10/targe​...

Eugenics, Start With The 1%. Nuke G7, Bilderberg, Solve All Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE5C-​...

American Apocalypse, Coming Soon. As Warned by Jericho and Revolution, TV Series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2P76​...

I should of included Israel stats, they go from 7.8 to 2.9 million. about a 63% reduction. 2/3 rd of Israel's population gone.

Depopulation, 5 Ways that can Eliminate 87% of USA. Nukes, CME, EMP, Bio, FEMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyHru​...

Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno

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https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps

JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolu​...

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Keywords
agendadepopulationnatobrics
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