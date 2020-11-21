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FDA Hides Documents about Glyphosate in Vaccines
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117 views • November 21, 2020
FDA Hides Documents about Glyphosate in Vaccines. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/51e65e05-ad34-47db-9501-7cadeda6ee3c Zen discusses the outrageous lack of transparency with the FDA, after receiving her FOIA request, with half of the pages redacted. What is the FDA hiding about the presence of glyphosate weedkiller in vaccines? Published on Sep 5, 2017
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