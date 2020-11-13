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The X22 Report Dark Winter
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603 views • November 13, 2020
The X22 Report Dark Winter. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/51def1cd-aa9e-478f-8fad-5848d6d6b3a2 Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [DS]/CB are now making their move to reset the entire global economic system. Dark Winter is a cover story for their plan. The plan is make people think their is a resurgence of the virus which will lead to lockdowns. These lockdowns will destroy the global economy. The MSM are preparing the people for this. Published on Nov 12, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [DS]/CB are now making their move to reset the entire global economic system. Dark Winter is a cover story for their plan. The plan is make people think their is a resurgence of the virus which will lead to lockdowns. These lockdowns will destroy the global economy. The MSM are preparing the people for this. Published on Nov 12, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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