“SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS” Del Big Tree The Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteon.com/94c5fb81-7167-4475-8545-5bfb0136a218
It may sound like a science fiction movie, but vaccine passports are being discussed and developed for citizens across the free world, aimed at tracking #Covid19 vaccination status, and possibly barring people in the future from travel, concerts, even being allowed in private businesses. Washington Times Opinion Editor, Cheryl Chumley, takes a deep dive into the likelihood of this happening and the constitutional freedoms this technology would infringe upon.
#VaccinePassports #ConstitutionalFreedom #Privacy #VaccineSafety #CherylChumley #TheWashingtonPost #TheHighwire #DelBigtree