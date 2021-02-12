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“SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS”
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162 views • February 12, 2021
“SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS”
It may sound like a science fiction movie, but vaccine passports are being discussed and developed for citizens across the free world, aimed at tracking #Covid19 vaccination status, and possibly barring people in the future from travel, concerts, even being allowed in private businesses. Washington Times Opinion Editor, Cheryl Chumley, takes a deep dive into the likelihood of this happening and the constitutional freedoms this technology would infringe upon.
#VaccinePassports #ConstitutionalFreedom #Privacy #VaccineSafety #CherylChumley #TheWashingtonPost #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
It may sound like a science fiction movie, but vaccine passports are being discussed and developed for citizens across the free world, aimed at tracking #Covid19 vaccination status, and possibly barring people in the future from travel, concerts, even being allowed in private businesses. Washington Times Opinion Editor, Cheryl Chumley, takes a deep dive into the likelihood of this happening and the constitutional freedoms this technology would infringe upon.
#VaccinePassports #ConstitutionalFreedom #Privacy #VaccineSafety #CherylChumley #TheWashingtonPost #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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