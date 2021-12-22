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UK Funeral Director John O'Looney - COVID Update #2 - December 2021
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222 views • December 22, 2021
John O'Looney runs Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in England.
(Find him at: www.mkffs.co.uk)
In his September 2021 video (on this channel) John described his experiences of the COVID pandemic during the previous twenty months.
If you haven't see it, go here:
https://www.brighteon.com/1b702ec5-9e6c-428b-9494-a77c647d1c81
This video is a second update in which he discusses the concerning developments in much greater detail.
His first update is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/297367c8-b6cd-4afd-8d15-4be48095a98b
This is essential viewing.
John is a very courageous man who has now placed himself in considerable danger by speaking out in this manner.
Please share this video as widely as possible and get John's face on as many platforms as you can, for his own safety.
(Find him at: www.mkffs.co.uk)
In his September 2021 video (on this channel) John described his experiences of the COVID pandemic during the previous twenty months.
If you haven't see it, go here:
https://www.brighteon.com/1b702ec5-9e6c-428b-9494-a77c647d1c81
This video is a second update in which he discusses the concerning developments in much greater detail.
His first update is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/297367c8-b6cd-4afd-8d15-4be48095a98b
This is essential viewing.
John is a very courageous man who has now placed himself in considerable danger by speaking out in this manner.
Please share this video as widely as possible and get John's face on as many platforms as you can, for his own safety.
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