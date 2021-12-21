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UK Funeral Director John O'Looney's shocking COVID Experiences - September 2021
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96 views • December 21, 2021
John O'Looney runs Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in England.
(Find him at: http://www.mkffs.co.uk)
He has some compelling information that everyone needs to hear, and is speaking out at great cost to himself and his business.
See also the following short updates, recorded in December 2021...
https://www.brighteon.com/297367c8-b6cd-4afd-8d15-4be48095a98b
https://www.brighteon.com/515d3a1e-889f-449c-8bff-0a93c0b53af3
John is a very courageous man who has now placed himself in considerable danger by speaking out in this manner.
Please share this video as widely as possible and get John's face on as many platforms as you can, for his own safety.
(Find him at: http://www.mkffs.co.uk)
He has some compelling information that everyone needs to hear, and is speaking out at great cost to himself and his business.
See also the following short updates, recorded in December 2021...
https://www.brighteon.com/297367c8-b6cd-4afd-8d15-4be48095a98b
https://www.brighteon.com/515d3a1e-889f-449c-8bff-0a93c0b53af3
John is a very courageous man who has now placed himself in considerable danger by speaking out in this manner.
Please share this video as widely as possible and get John's face on as many platforms as you can, for his own safety.
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