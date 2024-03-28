Bridge Collapse Lies

Bridge Collapse Cover-Up

* The NTSB just released their initial findings of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

* It’s a stunning contradiction of the [Bidan] administration.

* Why did Joe come out first thing in the morning to tell us their investigation showed no signs of foul play?

* The NTSB didn’t arrive on board until 2 days later.

* Journalist Lara Logan says her intelligence sources confirmed that this was an intentional cyber attack.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | We Now Know They're Lying About The Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Biden's Great Replacement (28 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m3okt-we-now-know-theyre-lying-about-the-baltimore-bridge-collapse-bidens-great-r.html