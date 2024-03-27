Bridge Collapse Cover-Up

What Are They Hiding?
* Left-wing media really want you to ignore the inconsistencies and reporting re: the FSK bridge collision/collapse.
* What is really going on here?
* Why are American taxpayers paying for the full rebuild?
* Why did the ship hit the bridge?
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Attack On Baltimore Bridge Cover-Up, FBI Targets Americans, NBC Meltdown (27 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4lw8kh-breaking-attack-on-baltimore-bridge-cover-up-fbi-targets-americans-nbc-melt.html
