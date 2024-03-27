Create New Account
Bridge Collapse Cover-Up
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

What Are They Hiding?

* Left-wing media really want you to ignore the inconsistencies and reporting re: the FSK bridge collision/collapse.

* What is really going on here?

* Why are American taxpayers paying for the full rebuild?

* Why did the ship hit the bridge?


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Attack On Baltimore Bridge Cover-Up, FBI Targets Americans, NBC Meltdown (27 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4lw8kh-breaking-attack-on-baltimore-bridge-cover-up-fbi-targets-americans-nbc-melt.html

