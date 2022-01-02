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Trump Doubles Down on Support for Vaccines. Svenska efter 3.25
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70 views • January 02, 2022
1. Trump Doubles Down on Support for COVID Vaccines & Boosters Despite Outcry From Conservatives and Threats From Alex Jones. Sad to say but Im done with Trump. He sold his soul to NWO.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-doubles-down-on-support-for-covid-vaccines-and-boosters-despite-outcry-from-conservatives-and-threats-from-alex-jones/
2. And here is yet another idiot. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Unvaccinated People Are ‘Racists’. What the heck has vaccine to do with race ?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-unvaccinated-people-are-racists/
3. A warning for 2022! Donald Trump is being blackmailed by the Deep State to push Covid 19 Vaccines and absolutely no one is talking about why? America must wake up to this deception or watch their Republic be destroyed. Did he fly 7 times on Lolita Express ?
https://www.brighteon.com/1490ebb9-db79-4d88-b000-d28c3878eccd
4. They did 911 right in front of our eyes, and now they're doing it again with Covid
https://www.brighteon.com/0feebc47-d975-46b0-8be4-549d65905f18
5. Elon Musk Exposed. Maybe not the genius that people believe. A fraudulent person.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e92ede8-a833-4589-bd65-75657662e4ba
6. Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid have been arrested again by police in Alberta.
https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_arrested_again?utm_campaign=el_arturarrest_1_1_22&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-doubles-down-on-support-for-covid-vaccines-and-boosters-despite-outcry-from-conservatives-and-threats-from-alex-jones/
2. And here is yet another idiot. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Unvaccinated People Are ‘Racists’. What the heck has vaccine to do with race ?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-unvaccinated-people-are-racists/
3. A warning for 2022! Donald Trump is being blackmailed by the Deep State to push Covid 19 Vaccines and absolutely no one is talking about why? America must wake up to this deception or watch their Republic be destroyed. Did he fly 7 times on Lolita Express ?
https://www.brighteon.com/1490ebb9-db79-4d88-b000-d28c3878eccd
4. They did 911 right in front of our eyes, and now they're doing it again with Covid
https://www.brighteon.com/0feebc47-d975-46b0-8be4-549d65905f18
5. Elon Musk Exposed. Maybe not the genius that people believe. A fraudulent person.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e92ede8-a833-4589-bd65-75657662e4ba
6. Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid have been arrested again by police in Alberta.
https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_arrested_again?utm_campaign=el_arturarrest_1_1_22&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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