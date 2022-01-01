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The did 911 right in front of our eyes, and now they're doing it again with Covid
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82 views • January 01, 2022
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THE DANGERS OF 5G https://bit.ly/3zbDIBu
DR FAUCI AIDS 1980S https://bit.ly/3qFEWkG
They are starving towns in Australia https://bit.ly/3JvCeqI
VACCINE BIO WEAPON CENTRE EXPOSED https://bit.ly/3pCtjvF
When are people going to wake up and see https://bit.ly/3HnNdjT
DIGITAL BIOMETRIC TRAVEL PASSES ARE HERE. https://bit.ly/3qA2ZS5
Columbia University: 400,000 DEAD, 20 Million Americans Sick From COVID Vaxhttps://bit.ly/3zaLZWs
TRUMP THE TRAITOR, JUST LIKE THE REST OF THEM https://bit.ly/3mJEjp8
GREED HAS POISON MANY SOULS https://bit.ly/3mCO88g
THIS IS NOT THE WORLD I WANT MY CHILDREN GROWING UP IN https://bit.ly/3qswqFE
Record numbers of young children admitted to hospital with Covid https://bit.ly/3sHXRxO
COVID-19 TESTING CENTER IN CELLE, GERMANY CAUGHT ON FIRE https://bit.ly/3eAdNu0
NHS GP OF 12 YEARS SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID PASSPORTS AND MANDATES https://bit.ly/32zjF4e
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ANTI-VAXXER - MURDERED DEC 8TH 2020 https://bit.ly/3mEnLiq
This cure for Cancer was discovered 42YEARS AGO. https://bit.ly/32spsIN
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MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
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