IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey - Animated Short Film

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Import YT 13 novembre 2013 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j800SVeiS5I&feature=youtu.be Chaîne YT IN -SHADOW : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4AkA3UjkE2yYJodfxeblw Embark on a visionary journey through the fragmented unconscious of our modern times, and with courage face the Shadow. Through Shadow into Light. “No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.” -C.G. Jung Written, Directed & Produced by Lubomir Arsov Original Soundtrack “Age of Wake” by Starward Projections Composited by Sheldon Lisoy Additional Compositing by Hiram Gifford Art Directed & Edited by Lubomir Arsov ___ 'IN-SHADOW' is an entirely independently funded, not-for-profit film. If you'd like to support the artist, DONATE here: (click 'donate' tab) https://www.inshadow.net/ Gallery quality ART PRINTS available here: https://www.inprnt.com/gallery/inshadow/ Film Website: https://www.inshadow.net/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inshadowmovie/ Music Composers: https://www.starwardprojections.com/ Contact: [email protected] © Lubomir Arsov 2017 Et cf. la vidéo de Mika Denissot : https://www.brighteon.com/f0df2c3a-db0f-48f3-b6fd-24b79d2f9463
https://www.inshadow.net/