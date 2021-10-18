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PROOF – PHYSICIANS MURDERING FOR MONEY LIARS IVERMECTIN IS APPROVED
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81 views • October 18, 2021
PROOF – PHYSICIANS MURDERING FOR MONEY LIARS IVERMECTIN IS APPROVED
This is a short clip of Dr Ardis in a excellent interview by The Reveal Report ... Print these 2 documents and present them to any lying physician that refuses to treat a loved ones with Ivermectin.
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-announces-new-hospital-procedure-codes-therapeutics-response-covid-19-public-health-emergency
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e880102-6e4f-4256-8074-c19422fe39eb
This is a short clip of Dr Ardis in a excellent interview by The Reveal Report ... Print these 2 documents and present them to any lying physician that refuses to treat a loved ones with Ivermectin.
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-announces-new-hospital-procedure-codes-therapeutics-response-covid-19-public-health-emergency
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e880102-6e4f-4256-8074-c19422fe39eb
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