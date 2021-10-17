PHYSICIANS MURDERING FOR MONEY LIARS IVERMECTIN IS APPROVED - PROOF

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This is a short clip of Dr Ardis in a excellent interview by The Reveal Report ... Print these 2 documents and present them to any lying physician that refuses to treat a loved one with Ivermectin.
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-announces-new-hospital-procedure-codes-therapeutics-response-covid-19-public-health-emergency
I am looking for the original interview on The Reveal Report's site - It has been pulled from YouTube
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