© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PSEC - 2021 - IRONY | Planned Obsolescence Model REKT By Scamdemic | 432hz [hd 720p]
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • October 18, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - IRONY | Planned Obsolescence Model REKT By Scamdemic" -- economically, psychologically and emotionally, the planned obsolescence model has been fundamental in bringing us to the point where we are at right now.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Tapani, Misc
Hashtags: #crapitalism #plannedobsolescence #economy #scamdemic #supplychain
Metatags Space Separated: crapitalism plannedobsolescence economy scamdemic supplychain
Metatags Comma Separated: crapitalism, plannedobsolescence, economy, scamdemic, supplychain
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJozv6vRObJu/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296688974244352006?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---IRONY---Planned-Obsolescence-Model-REKT-By-Scamdemic---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnvv1p-psec-2021-irony-planned-obsolescence-model-rekt-by-scamdemic-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/n546uGo
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5061e038-6831-4844-ad47-315ec8dd8dd6
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/lOr8fAttZfnYWc6
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=9112a9b243c3ee157362742db54256f1abce10ed69fa518710f4e1921eb1e0ce&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/456/psec-2021-irony-planned-obsolescence-model-rekt-by-scamdemic-432hz-hd
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50698_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Tapani, Misc
Hashtags: #crapitalism #plannedobsolescence #economy #scamdemic #supplychain
Metatags Space Separated: crapitalism plannedobsolescence economy scamdemic supplychain
Metatags Comma Separated: crapitalism, plannedobsolescence, economy, scamdemic, supplychain
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJozv6vRObJu/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1296688974244352006?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---IRONY---Planned-Obsolescence-Model-REKT-By-Scamdemic---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnvv1p-psec-2021-irony-planned-obsolescence-model-rekt-by-scamdemic-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/n546uGo
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5061e038-6831-4844-ad47-315ec8dd8dd6
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/lOr8fAttZfnYWc6
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=9112a9b243c3ee157362742db54256f1abce10ed69fa518710f4e1921eb1e0ce&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/456/psec-2021-irony-planned-obsolescence-model-rekt-by-scamdemic-432hz-hd
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/50698_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.