P.5 GREATEST THREAT TO ABORIGINALS, regardless of THE VOICE REFERENDUM OUTCOME MVI_5345-6,8merged

P.5 GREATEST THREAT TO ABORIGINALS, regardless of THE VOICE REFERENDUM OUTCOME
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/24e5e416-f499-44c0-898a-9cd58780808c

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/709210bb-3d4b-4308-86a6-34ca17066e0f

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/25987ea8-db6a-448a-a078-fc7f36a431b9

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9bd1cd20-3f23-4677-968e-6bf2ed4a3d06

Just a day and a bit till Australia votes in a referendum on The Voice, whether to be enshrined in the Constitution. I outline what is a far greater threat to aboriginal-heritage Australians than either outcome from the referendum. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.

freedomcurrent eventspoliticsgenocidehuman rightsthe voicereferendumfamily valuesvote nonuremberg coderight to workrod culletonaustralian federation partyaustraliaonegraham hoodsaving australiaparliamentary improvement

