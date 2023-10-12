P.3 GREATEST THREAT TO ABORIGINALS, regardless of THE VOICE REFERENDUM OUTCOME MVI_5342

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/24e5e416-f499-44c0-898a-9cd58780808c
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/709210bb-3d4b-4308-86a6-34ca17066e0f
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9bd1cd20-3f23-4677-968e-6bf2ed4a3d06
Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5028daa3-db4e-4078-93fa-3dc5c8fdc3d4
Just a day and a bit till Australia votes in a referendum on The Voice, whether to be enshrined in the Constitution. I outline what is a far greater threat to aboriginal-heritage Australians than either outcome from the referendum. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.
