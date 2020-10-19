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Drs. Elke de Klerk and Delores Cahill: THERE IS NO MORE EPIDEMIC OR PANDEMIC -- acu2020.org
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950 views • October 19, 2020
Watch the full hearing 1 from which these excerpts were taken to see the reports from all the countries. They are all vital to hear: https://www.brighteon.com/a8e028df-e8ab-4c3f-a7fc-85cfcbb2431f
Berlin (10-10-2020) - World Doctors Alliance Exposing the Criminal COVID-19 Scamdemic
Better Normal, not New Normal
https://acu2020.org/
Berlin (10-10-2020) - World Doctors Alliance Exposing the Criminal COVID-19 Scamdemic
Better Normal, not New Normal
https://acu2020.org/
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