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WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE -- Hearing 1 in Berlin Germany 10 10 2020 -- acu2020.org
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502 views • October 18, 2020
Physicians and health professionals from around the world explore the legal and health aspects of Covid-19. They deny any continuing epidemic or pandemic and the lockdown measures being imposed. Litigation against officials responsible for the unprecedented and immensely destructive measures is in progress. See acu2020.org for information in many languages.
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