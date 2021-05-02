Del Bigtree: Wake The Fuck Up Your Idiots - The Truth about Viruses for Dummies [2020]

FOLLOW THE MONEY - "This has got to be one of the best explanations I’ve seen so far! "The HighWire With Del Bigtree:Who Is Del?Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. His career as an Emmy-winning producer of the CBS talk show, The Doctors, changed profoundly when he produced the documentary, Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which is credited with igniting a revolution against pharmaceutical tyranny around the world. Now Del’s internet news show, The HighWire, is the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 75 million views. His non-profit, the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud that have already resulted in multiple winning lawsuits against US Government agencies Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, CDC and FDA.Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism.The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC.Source:#TheHighWireWithDelBigtree