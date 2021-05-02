© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree: Wake The Fuck Up Your Idiots - The Truth about Viruses for Dummies [2020]
Follow
6
Share
Report
363 views • May 02, 2021
FOLLOW THE MONEY - "This has got to be one of the best explanations I’ve seen so far! "
The HighWire With Del Bigtree:
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://www.instagram.com/highwiretalk
Who Is Del?
Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. His career as an Emmy-winning producer of the CBS talk show, The Doctors, changed profoundly when he produced the documentary, Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which is credited with igniting a revolution against pharmaceutical tyranny around the world. Now Del’s internet news show, The HighWire, is the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 75 million views. His non-profit, the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud that have already resulted in multiple winning lawsuits against US Government agencies Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, CDC and FDA.
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism.
The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC.
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
Source:
#TheHighWireWithDelBigtree
https://www.facebook.com/SharayahBurnham/videos/1021552007014229
The HighWire With Del Bigtree:
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://www.instagram.com/highwiretalk
Who Is Del?
Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the Vaccine Risk Awareness Movement. His career as an Emmy-winning producer of the CBS talk show, The Doctors, changed profoundly when he produced the documentary, Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, which is credited with igniting a revolution against pharmaceutical tyranny around the world. Now Del’s internet news show, The HighWire, is the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 75 million views. His non-profit, the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud that have already resulted in multiple winning lawsuits against US Government agencies Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, CDC and FDA.
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism.
The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC.
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122
Source:
#TheHighWireWithDelBigtree
https://www.facebook.com/SharayahBurnham/videos/1021552007014229
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.