Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Get Your Prerogative Back! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.08.15)

19 views • December 18, 2021

Dr Daniels revives the concept of Prerogative and Shows you ways to exercise your prerogative and save your life. Tune in. Think Happens.

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