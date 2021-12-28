Dr. Nathan Thompson: Blood Work 8 Week Follow Up - Post Second COVID Jab

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(Dec 20, 2021) Dr. Nathan Thompson has been doing blood tests before and after the first and second COVID Injections. He concludes: "You keep getting (COVID) boosted, you keep lowering your immune system response, you keep inflaming the liver, you keep destroying the methylation process, and it is a recipe, a recipe, in my opinion, for chronic degenerate illness."
According to his tests after eight weeks, the biggest change is not in the immune system, but in a process called "methylation" Here are the changes that takes place when methylation suffers: ✔ Poor muscle strength
✔ Impaired DNA / RNA synthesis
✔ Impaired detoxification
✔ Low energy
✔ Decreased cell membrane repair
✔ Impaired lipid metabolism (triglycerides / Cholesterol)
✔ Poor neurotransmitter production
✔ Vascular inflammation
His first video concerning this patient is here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae62ef04-2d0d-445f-a581-32326e5b6e2c
Dr. Nathan Thompson: https://ExemplifyHealth.com
His YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URalbdNRRsk