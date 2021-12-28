Dr. Nathan Thompson: Blood Work 8 Week Follow Up - Post Second COVID Jab

(Dec 20, 2021) Dr. Nathan Thompson has been doing blood tests before and after the first and second COVID Injections. He concludes: "You keep getting (COVID) boosted, you keep lowering your immune system response, you keep inflaming the liver, you keep destroying the methylation process, and it is a recipe, a recipe, in my opinion, for chronic degenerate illness."





According to his tests after eight weeks, the biggest change is not in the immune system, but in a process called "methylation" Here are the changes that takes place when methylation suffers: ✔ Poor muscle strength

✔ Impaired DNA / RNA synthesis

✔ Impaired detoxification

✔ Low energy

✔ Decreased cell membrane repair

✔ Impaired lipid metabolism (triglycerides / Cholesterol)

✔ Poor neurotransmitter production

✔ Vascular inflammation





His first video concerning this patient is here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae62ef04-2d0d-445f-a581-32326e5b6e2c

Dr. Nathan Thompson: https://ExemplifyHealth.com

His YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URalbdNRRsk



