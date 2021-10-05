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Horrific Results! Doctor Tested Immune System of Patient Who Got Both COVID Shots
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211 views • October 05, 2021
After two COVID shots the healthy person's adaptive immune system completely tanked. According to the test results (which are shown in the video) they have developed autoimmunity.
Dr. Nathan Thompson: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrNathanThompson/videos
Dr. Nathan Thompson: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrNathanThompson/videos
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