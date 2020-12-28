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The King's Return ~ Behold, He cometh with Clouds ~ [Revelation 1:7].
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54 views • December 28, 2020
This video was made by brother Gabriel Ansley; see links below:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GabrielAnsley
https://2028end.com/
I'm a call out intercessor for the lost sheep of the House of Israel (Matthew 15:24), and I'm of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Abba/Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029.
I'm an intercessor of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 https://2028end.com/ as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029. The End is here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL44P8b5Aj7sqEOtH-jeEN2DJLa0iRNw9X.
COVID-19 is the white horse of Rev. 6:2 https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/about/. This bioweapon will change people's DNA + brain using mRNA + CRISPR serpent tech and turn them into hybrids # https://www.bitchute.com/video/8XRG8c6u6d03/, # https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC3I4ZJP6tus/. Israel (New Edom) is making biblical Peace Deal w/ many nations & the mark of the beast IS TRULY HERE https://www.brighteon.com/aa0cef54-101a-4888-a7b9-58ecccaa501e [WATCH]. Rothschild patented CV-19 [2015-17] https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017/; # http://stateofthenation.co/?p=41277. DO NOT be deceived, CV-19 is part + parcel // end-times 666 QFS https://www.fosterswiss.com/en/2020/12/02/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-financial-system-qfs-quantum-financial-system/
# Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Head Scientist at Pfizer) says CV-19 threat is 100% fake https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
# CV-19 Medical Fraud Full Disclosure https://t.me/Covid19disclosure
# CV-19 Does Not Exist https://www.vtvault.org/foia; https://www.vtvault.org/
# CV-19 No Isolated https://www.brighteon.com/2726f974-3b5f-4c8a-9edf-6f6a20217714
# W.H.O. Whistleblower https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
# Made a "cyborg/hybrid" by CV-19 injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/nk8PZ1yRs7kE/
# Made a Human 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZ8h6B748w5m/
# Vaccine Consent Form https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/vaccine-consent-form
# Truth Unmasked http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
# Mandatory CV-19 jabs & passports https://odysee.com/@JusticeCentre:3/mandatory-vaccinations-and-vaccine:0
# The One World Gov't. http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/ [WATCH]
# The Beast Is Here https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/the-beast-is-here
# Zionist NWO https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/proof-covid-19-planned-new-world-order.html
# Lucifer's A.I. https://orders.stansberryresearch.com/?cid=MKT421756&;eid=MKT503620&assetId=AST154254&page=1
# MrE Transpocalypse NOW https://archive.org/search.php?query=TRANSPOCALYPSE+NOW
# Cannibalism https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/the-great-reset-includes-human-diet-gmo-lab-meat-to-replace-animal-meat/
Is the end of humanity as we know it.
https://www.youtube.com/user/GabrielAnsley
https://2028end.com/
I'm a call out intercessor for the lost sheep of the House of Israel (Matthew 15:24), and I'm of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Abba/Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029.
I'm an intercessor of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 https://2028end.com/ as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029. The End is here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL44P8b5Aj7sqEOtH-jeEN2DJLa0iRNw9X.
COVID-19 is the white horse of Rev. 6:2 https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/about/. This bioweapon will change people's DNA + brain using mRNA + CRISPR serpent tech and turn them into hybrids # https://www.bitchute.com/video/8XRG8c6u6d03/, # https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC3I4ZJP6tus/. Israel (New Edom) is making biblical Peace Deal w/ many nations & the mark of the beast IS TRULY HERE https://www.brighteon.com/aa0cef54-101a-4888-a7b9-58ecccaa501e [WATCH]. Rothschild patented CV-19 [2015-17] https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017/; # http://stateofthenation.co/?p=41277. DO NOT be deceived, CV-19 is part + parcel // end-times 666 QFS https://www.fosterswiss.com/en/2020/12/02/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-financial-system-qfs-quantum-financial-system/
# Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Head Scientist at Pfizer) says CV-19 threat is 100% fake https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
# CV-19 Medical Fraud Full Disclosure https://t.me/Covid19disclosure
# CV-19 Does Not Exist https://www.vtvault.org/foia; https://www.vtvault.org/
# CV-19 No Isolated https://www.brighteon.com/2726f974-3b5f-4c8a-9edf-6f6a20217714
# W.H.O. Whistleblower https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
# Made a "cyborg/hybrid" by CV-19 injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/nk8PZ1yRs7kE/
# Made a Human 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZ8h6B748w5m/
# Vaccine Consent Form https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/vaccine-consent-form
# Truth Unmasked http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
# Mandatory CV-19 jabs & passports https://odysee.com/@JusticeCentre:3/mandatory-vaccinations-and-vaccine:0
# The One World Gov't. http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/ [WATCH]
# The Beast Is Here https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/the-beast-is-here
# Zionist NWO https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/proof-covid-19-planned-new-world-order.html
# Lucifer's A.I. https://orders.stansberryresearch.com/?cid=MKT421756&;eid=MKT503620&assetId=AST154254&page=1
# MrE Transpocalypse NOW https://archive.org/search.php?query=TRANSPOCALYPSE+NOW
# Cannibalism https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/the-great-reset-includes-human-diet-gmo-lab-meat-to-replace-animal-meat/
Is the end of humanity as we know it.
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