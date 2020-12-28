BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The King's Return ~ Behold, He cometh with Clouds ~ [Revelation 1:7].
Intercessor2028
Intercessor2028
16 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • December 28, 2020
This video was made by brother Gabriel Ansley; see links below:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GabrielAnsley
https://2028end.com/

I'm a call out intercessor for the lost sheep of the House of Israel (Matthew 15:24), and I'm of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Abba/Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029.

I'm an intercessor of the Tribe of Simeon. After water baptism (2013) I appeared before the Majesty of our Heavenly Father AND Jesus Christ [...]. Our King's coming back on The Feast of Trumpets 2028-29 https://2028end.com/ as these prophetic yrs are in line w/ the 70th week of Daniel. Rothschild's Agenda 2021 aims to have the entire world tracked w/ COVID-19 soul damning vax by 2025. Hebrew year 5,781 (2021). 6,000 - 5,781 = 19 yrs left (-10) = 2029. The End is here https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL44P8b5Aj7sqEOtH-jeEN2DJLa0iRNw9X.

COVID-19 is the white horse of Rev. 6:2 https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/about/. This bioweapon will change people's DNA + brain using mRNA + CRISPR serpent tech and turn them into hybrids # https://www.bitchute.com/video/8XRG8c6u6d03/, # https://www.bitchute.com/video/bC3I4ZJP6tus/. Israel (New Edom) is making biblical Peace Deal w/ many nations & the mark of the beast IS TRULY HERE https://www.brighteon.com/aa0cef54-101a-4888-a7b9-58ecccaa501e [WATCH]. Rothschild patented CV-19 [2015-17] https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017/; # http://stateofthenation.co/?p=41277. DO NOT be deceived, CV-19 is part + parcel // end-times 666 QFS https://www.fosterswiss.com/en/2020/12/02/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-financial-system-qfs-quantum-financial-system/

# Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Head Scientist at Pfizer) says CV-19 threat is 100% fake https://rumble.com/vg4inv-michael-yeadon-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html
# CV-19 Medical Fraud Full Disclosure https://t.me/Covid19disclosure
# CV-19 Does Not Exist https://www.vtvault.org/foia; https://www.vtvault.org/
# CV-19 No Isolated https://www.brighteon.com/2726f974-3b5f-4c8a-9edf-6f6a20217714
# W.H.O. Whistleblower https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZ94izRdfvnW/
# Made a "cyborg/hybrid" by CV-19 injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/nk8PZ1yRs7kE/
# Made a Human 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZ8h6B748w5m/
# Vaccine Consent Form https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/vaccine-consent-form
# Truth Unmasked http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/religious-mask-exemption.html
# Mandatory CV-19 jabs & passports https://odysee.com/@JusticeCentre:3/mandatory-vaccinations-and-vaccine:0
# The One World Gov't. http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/ [WATCH]
# The Beast Is Here https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/the-beast-is-here
# Zionist NWO https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/proof-covid-19-planned-new-world-order.html
# Lucifer's A.I. https://orders.stansberryresearch.com/?cid=MKT421756&;eid=MKT503620&assetId=AST154254&page=1
# MrE Transpocalypse NOW https://archive.org/search.php?query=TRANSPOCALYPSE+NOW
# Cannibalism https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/the-great-reset-includes-human-diet-gmo-lab-meat-to-replace-animal-meat/

Is the end of humanity as we know it.
Keywords
bibleprophecyend-times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy