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189) VAXxed - Bluetooth 5 finding out RFID2020 on people
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9325 views • July 11, 2021
Credits toLA QUINTA COLUMNA
July 11, 2021 | THE CAUSE OF COVID19 IS GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS - PROGRAM 78 | LA CAUSA DE LA COVID19 ES EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO INTRODUCIDO POR VARIAS VÍAS - PROGRAMA 78: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LACAUSADELACOVID19ESEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENO-PROGRAMA78-:3?
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
July 11, 2021 | THE CAUSE OF COVID19 IS GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS - PROGRAM 78 | LA CAUSA DE LA COVID19 ES EL ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO INTRODUCIDO POR VARIAS VÍAS - PROGRAMA 78: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LACAUSADELACOVID19ESEL%C3%93XIDODEGRAFENO-PROGRAMA78-:3?
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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