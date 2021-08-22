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Hersteller: Impfstoffherstellung gefährdet durch verweigerte Impfung oder weil zu gefährlich ?
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25 views • August 22, 2021
Weshalb will er sich und seine Mitarbeiter nicht impfen lassen, wenn doch die Produktion von Milliarden Impfdosen dadurch angeblich gefährdet werden könnte?. Bei über 1500 Millionen Impfdosen, wird man doch auch ohne Bratwurst die paar Mitarbeiter impfen können - oder? Ich glaube denen kein Wort - auch nicht, dass sie zwischenzeitlich geimpft seien. Die kennen ja sicher die krassen Impfschäden und Meldungen bei der EU:
According to the EudraVigilance database (July 17, 2021) there were 18,928 deaths and 1,823,219 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots.
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
According to the latest “official” figures for the EU, Britain and the US (combined), there are 31,389 Covid-19 vaccine related deaths and almost 5 million injuries.
Insiders report, that many injuries are not reported since they are regarded as normal.
Source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-killer-vaccine-worldwide-7-9-billion-people/5749363
Um Meldungen zu Covid-19 Impfstoffen anzuzeigen, folgen Sie bitte diesem link, https://www.adrreports.eu/de/disclaimer.html dann klicken Sie auf den Buchstaben C und bewegen den Bildschirminhalt nach unten bis "COVID-19".
und die Impfschäden sind keine billigen Nebenwirkungen:
Impfschäden
!!! July COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTnk0iuNBrcZ/
33 year-old male nurse has severe reaction to vaccine https://www.brighteon.com/ae8e89a6-6350-4e24-a686-7fc858b6953d
Another severe vaccine injury https://www.brighteon.com/0fb9ff8e-5a86-4ae7-805c-ea50a28e5a08
Pfizer-Coronaimpfschäden: https://www.brighteon.com/aea0f04a-b58f-478f-95dd-37701724e8ef
Moderna Impfschaden: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
Tremor Vaccination damage two US girls 0:54 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Ud5bTuhgOk0/
Impfschaden China: https://www.brighteon.com/2bf4faf2-09c6-4fd5-be59-77cd0232e2db
Care Worker after Second Pfizer Jab https://www.brighteon.com/16afd124-5ce2-4692-97d2-6bbc1ef327e9
Spanische Universität untersuchte Covid-Impfstoff mit Elektronenmikroskop und findet toxisches Graphenoxid: https://de.scribd.com/document/515016039/LaQuinta-Coumna-Report
GRÜNDER DER FÜNFTEN Kolonne https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ Ist in Spanisch, ggf. mit Chrome browser Webseitenübersetzer anschauen.
Es gibt dort eine Fülle von verschiedensten Studien, welche die Wirkung und mögliche Relevanz der Graphene beleuchten.
According to the EudraVigilance database (July 17, 2021) there were 18,928 deaths and 1,823,219 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots.
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
According to the latest “official” figures for the EU, Britain and the US (combined), there are 31,389 Covid-19 vaccine related deaths and almost 5 million injuries.
Insiders report, that many injuries are not reported since they are regarded as normal.
Source: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-killer-vaccine-worldwide-7-9-billion-people/5749363
Um Meldungen zu Covid-19 Impfstoffen anzuzeigen, folgen Sie bitte diesem link, https://www.adrreports.eu/de/disclaimer.html dann klicken Sie auf den Buchstaben C und bewegen den Bildschirminhalt nach unten bis "COVID-19".
und die Impfschäden sind keine billigen Nebenwirkungen:
Impfschäden
!!! July COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LTnk0iuNBrcZ/
33 year-old male nurse has severe reaction to vaccine https://www.brighteon.com/ae8e89a6-6350-4e24-a686-7fc858b6953d
Another severe vaccine injury https://www.brighteon.com/0fb9ff8e-5a86-4ae7-805c-ea50a28e5a08
Pfizer-Coronaimpfschäden: https://www.brighteon.com/aea0f04a-b58f-478f-95dd-37701724e8ef
Moderna Impfschaden: https://www.brighteon.com/89b90453-138e-4c2c-b217-14a23c41f19c
Tremor Vaccination damage two US girls 0:54 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Ud5bTuhgOk0/
Impfschaden China: https://www.brighteon.com/2bf4faf2-09c6-4fd5-be59-77cd0232e2db
Care Worker after Second Pfizer Jab https://www.brighteon.com/16afd124-5ce2-4692-97d2-6bbc1ef327e9
Spanische Universität untersuchte Covid-Impfstoff mit Elektronenmikroskop und findet toxisches Graphenoxid: https://de.scribd.com/document/515016039/LaQuinta-Coumna-Report
GRÜNDER DER FÜNFTEN Kolonne https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ Ist in Spanisch, ggf. mit Chrome browser Webseitenübersetzer anschauen.
Es gibt dort eine Fülle von verschiedensten Studien, welche die Wirkung und mögliche Relevanz der Graphene beleuchten.
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