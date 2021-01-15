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Another severe vaccine injury
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1387 views • January 15, 2021
Brant Laughing FB
This is what Pfizer covid1 vaccine has done to my mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital. And be careful when taking the vaccine. I'm sure it's good for some people, but you... More need to think if this vaccine is worth taking. Not for me. Share this post, we need help finding answers.
Update 1-12-21
Mom is getting worse today and still has no answers from the doctors on how to fix it. Please pray for her. I can't stand seeing my mom like this, it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Don't take the covid vaccine 1. I'm adding a third video she just sent me.
This is what Pfizer covid1 vaccine has done to my mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital. And be careful when taking the vaccine. I'm sure it's good for some people, but you... More need to think if this vaccine is worth taking. Not for me. Share this post, we need help finding answers.
Update 1-12-21
Mom is getting worse today and still has no answers from the doctors on how to fix it. Please pray for her. I can't stand seeing my mom like this, it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Don't take the covid vaccine 1. I'm adding a third video she just sent me.
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