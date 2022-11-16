Create New Account
Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1 (mirrored)
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1ouzbt-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-1.html

For one mother, a brief meeting with Bill Gates leads her to conduct a dedicated investigation of the Global Biodiversity Assessment; circa 1,000 pages detailing a dystopian plan for the world. Join Sandi Adams as she exposes this world plan, now better known as Agenda 2030 and hear why she warns it must be stopped.


Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2:- https://www.brighteon.com/38ff4cd4-6c19-468a-92f0-61c7805f2200Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3:- https://www.brighteon.com/f2a0fef6-9c1a-49b2-b7e2-b2aa25770627

