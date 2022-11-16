Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/v1ouzbt-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-1.html
For one mother, a brief meeting with Bill Gates leads her to conduct a dedicated investigation of the Global Biodiversity Assessment; circa 1,000 pages detailing a dystopian plan for the world. Join Sandi Adams as she exposes this world plan, now better known as Agenda 2030 and hear why she warns it must be stopped.
Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2:- https://www.brighteon.com/38ff4cd4-6c19-468a-92f0-61c7805f2200Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3:- https://www.brighteon.com/f2a0fef6-9c1a-49b2-b7e2-b2aa25770627
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.