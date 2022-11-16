Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1ps22h-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-2.html



In Agenda 2030 Part 2, Sandi Adams exposes the details of the declared globalist Agenda 2030 plan to control every aspect of our lives. We need to understand that nothing is safe from globalist control, not Health, Education, Justice, Food, Water, Gender, Energy, Economies, Cities, Land, Sea nor Air. The next step? The Metaverse.



Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1:-

https://www.brighteon.com/4e8c8de1-7191-47de-9853-73c022841dff



Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3:-

https://www.brighteon.com/f2a0fef6-9c1a-49b2-b7e2-b2aa25770627