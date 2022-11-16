Create New Account
Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 13 days ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v1ps22h-sandi-adams-agenda-2030-part-2.html

In Agenda 2030 Part 2, Sandi Adams exposes the details of the declared globalist Agenda 2030 plan to control every aspect of our lives. We need to understand that nothing is safe from globalist control, not Health, Education, Justice, Food, Water, Gender, Energy, Economies, Cities, Land, Sea nor Air. The next step? The Metaverse.

Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 1:-

 https://www.brighteon.com/4e8c8de1-7191-47de-9853-73c022841dff

Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 3:-

 https://www.brighteon.com/f2a0fef6-9c1a-49b2-b7e2-b2aa25770627

Keywords
bitcoinnew world orderpandemicsocial creditagenda21deathsunemploymentpovertycashlesshungerlockdownagenda2030coronavirusgreat reset

