P.2 Kate Emery, WOKENESS QUEEN, again misses the point. The TRADITIONAL FAMILY’S VALUES ARE UNDER ATTACK MVI_0721

P.2 Kate Emery, WOKENESS QUEEN, again misses the point. The TRADITIONAL FAMILY'S VALUES ARE UNDER ATTACK
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45e7b09d-b665-4800-b150-c0858675c19a

This journalist’s wokeness quotient is high, as evinced in many of her columns in this paper. This small section, ‘LOW NOTE’, appears on page 29 of the May 12th 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia. She appears to be unaware of, or unconcerned by, the sinister nature of the bigger agenda, to weaken the traditional family, that this situation in Sydney speaks to. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE: IT IS EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.


current eventspoliticslgbtqmarriagenuclear familytraditional family valuessame-sex parentinglibrary books for childrenmother plus fatherdisconnection from reality

