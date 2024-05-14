P.1 Kate Emery, WOKENESS QUEEN, again misses the point. The TRADITIONAL FAMILY’S VALUES ARE UNDER ATTACK MVI_0697

This journalist’s wokeness quotient is high, as evinced in many of her columns in this paper. This small section, ‘LOW NOTE’, appears on page 29 of the May 12th 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia. She appears to be unaware of, or unconcerned by, the sinister nature of the bigger agenda, to weaken the traditional family, that this situation in Sydney speaks to. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE: IT IS EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.