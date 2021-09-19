03 Perth Rally for Peace, Freedom, & Human Rights Sep 18 MVI_5313

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Here are the links to all of my videos of Perth Rally for Peace, Freedom, & Human Rights September 18, 2021:
01: https://www.brighteon.com/bda08f6d-6fb0-4f06-bb42-09cefdff4754
02: https://www.brighteon.com/154b1efd-7be3-43c3-9152-40cb27947862
03: https://www.brighteon.com/4ddb9310-c0e3-4513-affb-b2fe6cd6f830
04: https://www.brighteon.com/5c242b33-4975-4b4b-969c-55865bce745b
05: https://www.brighteon.com/8431f1d6-c5fb-414e-be99-fa66a18e43a7