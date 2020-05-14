© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BfeD - Der Mann in Rot zerstoert Spiegel TV waehrend des Volkslehrer-Interviews - Wahrheit - BfeD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • May 14, 2020
BfeD - Der Mann in Rot zerstört Spiegel TV während des Volkslehrer-Interviews auf Bitchute Com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3YJOaMnd5aV/
https://seed160.bitchute.com/KQdZKMWQvsr6/d3YJOaMnd5aV.mp4
BfeD - Blödsinn kennt keine Grenzen - BETRACHTUNG - Pfarrer hetzt gegen Volkslehrer auf Bitchute Com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vjaVPQCIBQWq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Der_Volkslehrer
BfeD - Der Mann in Rot zerstört Spiegel TV während des Volkslehrer-Interviews - auf Brighteon Com
https://www.brighteon.com/4dd57945-e4bf-4443-9afa-ef04981a9871
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/wahrheit
BfeD - CORONA VOPO & ADOLF HITLER bereut, bringt Multikulti nach Israel auf Bittube Tv
https://bittube.tv/post/bf250287-0cdd-4429-838f-8bbfd79dc939
https://bittube.tv/profile/wahrheit
BfeD - Hagen Grell informiert am 13.05.2020 über geplante "Corona" Zwangs-Hypothek. - Enteignungen wg. C0R0NA? Ist die Regierung so dreist? - Schon Mitte April prüfte der wissenschaftliche Dienst des Bundestags das Konzept von Corona- "Vermögensabgaben", was wiederum nur ein kleiner Schritt zur Zwangsenteignung wäre.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4koQKq1CZWs/
BfeD - Hagen Grell: Polizei entführt Kinder auf offener Straße!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWTZc0RtGbed/
Auf Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wahrheit - https://gab.com/bfed - https://vk.com/bfedwahrheit - https://bittube.tv/profile/wahrheit - https://www.ddees.com/ - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/wahrheit - https://freiheit-fuer-ursula.de/ - https://www.nicovideo.jp/user/90387508/video - https://bfed.dk - https://t.me/rolando1964 - https://bittube.tv/profile/bfed - https://t.me/bfedwahrheit - https://t.me/Torsten_Donnerstein - http://mahnmal-gegen-das-vergessen.com - https://volkslehrer.info - http://islam-radio.net - https://wir-sind-horst.com - http://www.chemtrail.de - http://www.psychiatrie.se/wb/gb.php - https://www.kla.tv - https://archive.org/search.php?query=bfed%20wahrheit - https://archive.org/details/@wahrheiten - http://de.metapedia.org/wiki/Bfed - https://bittube.tv/profile/DieRotePille - https://igelin.wordpress.com - https://de.sputniknews.com - https://centralrat.wordpress.com - https://bfed.se - https://volksbetrugpunktnet.wordpress.com - https://endederluege.blog/ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UneTv3d2vv9 - https://t.me/HorstMahler - https://t.me/BenBradberry - https://archive.org/details/dasmaerchenvomboesendeutschen - https://t.me/HorstMahler/3 - https://donnersender.de/channel/5d54bd4d13f80 - https://t.me/guidestones - https://www.yumpu.com/de/bfed - https://holodomorinfo.com/ - https://t.me/EvaHermanOffiziell - https://wahrheit.se - werden (vorerst) keine Videos zensiert, wie auf Dein tube, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, (teilweise bei Google durch Soft-Zensur) und seit dem 07.03.2020 auf PDF-Archive, usw...
.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3YJOaMnd5aV/
https://seed160.bitchute.com/KQdZKMWQvsr6/d3YJOaMnd5aV.mp4
BfeD - Blödsinn kennt keine Grenzen - BETRACHTUNG - Pfarrer hetzt gegen Volkslehrer auf Bitchute Com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vjaVPQCIBQWq/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Der_Volkslehrer
BfeD - Der Mann in Rot zerstört Spiegel TV während des Volkslehrer-Interviews - auf Brighteon Com
https://www.brighteon.com/4dd57945-e4bf-4443-9afa-ef04981a9871
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/wahrheit
BfeD - CORONA VOPO & ADOLF HITLER bereut, bringt Multikulti nach Israel auf Bittube Tv
https://bittube.tv/post/bf250287-0cdd-4429-838f-8bbfd79dc939
https://bittube.tv/profile/wahrheit
BfeD - Hagen Grell informiert am 13.05.2020 über geplante "Corona" Zwangs-Hypothek. - Enteignungen wg. C0R0NA? Ist die Regierung so dreist? - Schon Mitte April prüfte der wissenschaftliche Dienst des Bundestags das Konzept von Corona- "Vermögensabgaben", was wiederum nur ein kleiner Schritt zur Zwangsenteignung wäre.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4koQKq1CZWs/
BfeD - Hagen Grell: Polizei entführt Kinder auf offener Straße!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWTZc0RtGbed/
Auf Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wahrheit - https://gab.com/bfed - https://vk.com/bfedwahrheit - https://bittube.tv/profile/wahrheit - https://www.ddees.com/ - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/wahrheit - https://freiheit-fuer-ursula.de/ - https://www.nicovideo.jp/user/90387508/video - https://bfed.dk - https://t.me/rolando1964 - https://bittube.tv/profile/bfed - https://t.me/bfedwahrheit - https://t.me/Torsten_Donnerstein - http://mahnmal-gegen-das-vergessen.com - https://volkslehrer.info - http://islam-radio.net - https://wir-sind-horst.com - http://www.chemtrail.de - http://www.psychiatrie.se/wb/gb.php - https://www.kla.tv - https://archive.org/search.php?query=bfed%20wahrheit - https://archive.org/details/@wahrheiten - http://de.metapedia.org/wiki/Bfed - https://bittube.tv/profile/DieRotePille - https://igelin.wordpress.com - https://de.sputniknews.com - https://centralrat.wordpress.com - https://bfed.se - https://volksbetrugpunktnet.wordpress.com - https://endederluege.blog/ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UneTv3d2vv9 - https://t.me/HorstMahler - https://t.me/BenBradberry - https://archive.org/details/dasmaerchenvomboesendeutschen - https://t.me/HorstMahler/3 - https://donnersender.de/channel/5d54bd4d13f80 - https://t.me/guidestones - https://www.yumpu.com/de/bfed - https://holodomorinfo.com/ - https://t.me/EvaHermanOffiziell - https://wahrheit.se - werden (vorerst) keine Videos zensiert, wie auf Dein tube, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, (teilweise bei Google durch Soft-Zensur) und seit dem 07.03.2020 auf PDF-Archive, usw...
.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.